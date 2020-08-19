BLACK WIDOW's Rachel Weisz To Star In TV Adaptation Of David Cronenberg's DEAD RINGERS

In news that may not sit too well with David Cronenberg fans, Annapurna Television and Amazon are developing a TV reboot of the Canadian director's 1988 shocker Dead Ringers. Variety reports that Rachel Weisz (Black Widow, The Fountain) is set to take on the dual role of the Mantle twins, who were played by Watchmen star Jeremy Irons in the movie.

Cronenberg's film told the disturbing story of a pair of brilliant gynecologists who become involved with the same woman. When the relationship(s) begins to fall apart, so do the twins' already damaged psyches. It sounds like this adaptation is going to stick pretty closely to the original premise, but with a modern twist.

"[The Mantle twins] share everything: drugs, lovers, and an unapologetic desire to do whatever it takes — including pushing the boundaries on medical ethics — in an effort to challenge antiquated practices and bring women’s healthcare to the forefront."

“As one of today’s most accomplished and versatile actresses, Rachel Weisz will captivate the Amazon Prime Video global audience with her take on these two ruthless, twisted characters,” said Albert Cheng, COO and co-head of television for Amazon Studios. “This update to ‘Dead Ringers’ explores the darker side of medicine, obsession, and the human condition, making it a compelling addition to our slate of Amazon Original series.”

Weisz actually came up with the idea and bright it to Annapurna. The series will be written by Normal People scribe Alice Birch. No word on when production is expected to commence.

What do you guys make of this news? Have you seen the original Dead Ringers? Check out the trailer below and drop us a comment.