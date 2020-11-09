BOOKS OF BLOOD Promo Brings Us Creepy First Footage From Hulu's Clive Barker Adaptation

Hulu has released the first teaser for Books of Blood , an original film based on Clive Barker’s six-book horror anthology from The Orville team of Brannon Braga and Seth MacFarlane. Check it out...

"Everybody is a book of blood; wherever we're opened, we're red."

Hulu recently announced that its upcoming film adaptation of Clive Barker's Books of Blood will premiere on the streaming service on October 7, and we now have a (very) brief first look at some footage courtesy of a teaser promo.

This was originally set to be developed as a TV series that would have (presumably) adapted as many of the short stories from Barker's collection of novels as possible, but this feature will only focus on three. We have no idea which ones (the teaser may offer a hint or two), but there's certainly plenty to choose from. The Hellraiser writer's Books of Blood featured the likes of Rawhead Rex, Midnight Meat Train (both of which were previously adapted as features), The Yattering and Jack, and the The Forbidden, which influenced 1992's Candyman.

Brannon Braga directed, co-wrote and executive produced along with The Orville collaborator with Seth MacFarlane. The cast members announced so far are: Andy McQueen (Fahrenheit 451), Freda Foh Shen (Ad Astra), Nicholas Campbell (Da Vinci’s Inquest), Anna Friel (Marcella), Britt Robertson (For the People), Rafi Gavron (A Star Is Born) and Yul Vazquez (Midnight, Texas).

Check out the teaser below along with a synopsis, and let us know if you plan on tuning in for Books of Blood this October.

“Written by Braga and Adam Simon (Salem) based on a short story by Barker with contributing original material, Books of Blood takes a journey into uncharted and forbidden territory through three tales tangled in space and time.”