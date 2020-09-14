CANDYMAN Director Nia DaCosta Explains Decision To Push Movie To 2021 & Forgo VOD Release

The Candyman reboot/sequel recently became the latest victim of the COVID-19-related delays, moving from this October to an unspecified date in 2021. Now, director Nia DaCosta has commented on the shift...

Much to the chagrin of horror fans, Nia DaCosta's Candyman recently gave up its October 16th spot for an unspecified date next year. This was probably inevitable after Warner Bros. decided to move Wonder Woman 1984 to December 25th, but many were hoping that the remake/re-imagining of the '90s classic would be sent to VOD/PVOD platforms.

Shortly after the announcement, DaCosta took to Twitter to explain why Candyman won't be heading straight to digital and is sticking with a theatrical debut.

We made CANDYMAN to be seen in theaters. Not just for the spectacle but because the film is about community and stories--how they shape each other, how they shape us. It’s about the collective experience of trauma and joy, suffering and triumph, and the stories we tell around it. — Nia DaCosta (@NiaDaCosta) September 12, 2020

While it's obviously disappointing that we won't get to see the hook-handed villain stalk the big screen this year, the move to 2021 is hardly a surprise after Tenet's relatively disappointing run. A lot of people do seem to be willing to return to theatres once safety restrictions are implemented, but without the more lucrative markets in Los Angeles and New York, no movie is going to be able to reach its full potential at the box office.

Don’t say his name.

This summer, Oscar® winner Jordan Peele unleashes a fresh take on the blood-chilling urban legend that your friend’s older sibling probably told you about at a sleepover: Candyman. Rising filmmaker Nia DaCosta (Little Woods) directs this contemporary incarnation of the cult classic. For as long as residents can remember, the housing projects of Chicago’s Cabrini Green neighborhood were terrorized by a word-of-mouth ghost story about a supernatural killer with a hook for a hand, easily summoned by those daring to repeat his name five times into a mirror.

In present day, a decade after the last of the Cabrini towers were torn down, visual artist Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II; HBO’s Watchmen, Us) and his girlfriend, gallery director Brianna Cartwright (Teyonah Parris; If Beale Street Could Talk, The Photograph), move into a luxury loft condo in Cabrini, now gentrified beyond recognition and inhabited by upwardly mobile millennials. With Anthony’s painting career on the brink of stalling, a chance encounter with a Cabrini Green old-timer (Colman Domingo; HBO’s Euphoria, Assassination Nation) exposes Anthony to the tragically horrific nature of the true story behind Candyman. Anxious to maintain his status in the Chicago art world, Anthony begins to explore these macabre details in his studio as fresh grist for paintings, unknowingly opening a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifyingly viral wave of violence that puts him on a collision course with destiny.

From Universal Pictures and Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures, in association with BRON Creative, and Jordan Peele and Win Rosenfeld’s Monkeypaw Productions, Candyman is directed by DaCosta, and is produced by Ian Cooper (Us), Rosenfeld and Peele. The screenplay is by Peele & Rosenfeld and DaCosta. The film is based on the 1992 film Candyman, written by Bernard Rose, and the short story “The Forbidden” by Clive Barker. The film’s executive producers are David Kern, Aaron L. Gilbert and Jason Cloth.

