CANDYMAN Director Nia DaCosta Reveals The Villain's Modern-Day Origin In Haunting New Teaser

The Candyman reboot is still scheduled for release this September, and director Nia DaCosta has now shared a new teaser for the movie in the form of a haunting paper puppetry short film. Take a look...

Director Nia DaCosta has taken to Twitter to share a new promo for her upcoming Candyman reboot, but this unlike any teaser we've seen before.

The short film retells the titular villain's origin with a timely twist, utilizing paper puppets to craft a haunting vision of how a modern-day monster is created.

"At the intersection of white violence and black pain, is about unwilling martyrs," says DaCosta of the stunning piece. "The people they were, the symbols we turn them into, the monsters we are told they must have been."

CANDYMAN, at the intersection of white violence and black pain, is about unwilling martyrs. The people they were, the symbols we turn them into, the monsters we are told they must have been. pic.twitter.com/MEwwr8umdI — Nia DaCosta (@NiaDaCosta) June 17, 2020

Producer Jordan Peele revealed why he felt DaCosta was the best choice to helm the film during a recent interview.

"Quite honestly, Nia is better to shoot this than I am," the Get Out director told Empire. "I’m way too obsessed with the original tales in my head. I probably wouldn’t be any good. But Nia has a steady manner about her which you don’t see a lot in the horror space. She’s refined, elegant, every shot is beautiful. It’s a beautiful, beautiful movie. I’m so glad I didn’t mess it up.”

Specific plot details for Candyman - which was actually developed as a "spiritual sequel" to the original - are still under wraps, but we do know that this retelling will "return to the neighborhood where the legend began: the now-gentrified section of Chicago where the Cabrini-Green housing projects once stood."

We recently found out that Candyman had moved from its original release date of June 12 to September 25.