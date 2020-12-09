CANDYMAN Is The Latest 2020 Movie To Lose Its Release Date As It's Shifted To Sometime In 2021

2020's movie release schedule just got even quieter with the news that Candyman has been shifted from this October to an unset future date in 2021. Find out more details on the movie after the jump...

Warner Bros.' decision to shift Wonder Woman 1984 from October 2nd to December 25th has led to more widespread release date changes, as Universal/MGM/Bron/Monkeypaw's Candyman has moved from October 16th to a currently undisclosed 2021 debut. This will surely put a crimp in many a Halloween plans, and it looks like there's no chance this one will skip theaters and head straight to PVOD platforms.

The problem is that theaters in New York and Los Angeles remain closed, and Warner Bros.' Tenet experiment obviously didn't pay off after it earned a lowly $20 million over a number of days.

Nia DaCosta's (who looks set to take the helm of Captain Marvel 2) movie is reportedly getting a theaterical debut whatever happens, so the hope must be that a 2021 release will generate the sort of numbers the reboot/sequel would have in a pre-pandemic world.

So, where does this leave us in terms of major releases still on track to hit theaters before the year ends?

Death on the Nile and Lord and Miller's Connected are still heading our way on October 23rd, Black Widow has yet to move from November 6th, and No Time to Die and Soul are on track for November 20th (rumour has it that latter is going to debut on Disney+'s "Premier Access" service).

Beyond that, we have Free Guy on December 11th, and Dune on December 18th. That means there's still some hope for 2020, but we'll see what happens over the next couple of weeks!