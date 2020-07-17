CHUCKY: Brad Dourif Returns As The Deranged Doll In First Teaser For CHILD'S PLAY Spinoff

The first teaser trailer for USA & Syfy‘s Chucky is now online. The Child's Play spinoff will see Brad Dourif return to lend his unmistakable voice to the killer doll, & he'll be joined by Jennifer Tilly.

The recent Child's Play remake was actually pretty decent all things considered, but fans of the original franchise should be very pleased to hear that Chucky will be slicing his way on to the small screen in 2021.

Airing on both USA and SyFy, the spinoff show will see Brad Dourif return to voice the killer toy of the title, and he'll be joined by Bride of Chucky's Jennifer Tilly as the equally kill-happy Tiffany. The teaser is brief, but we do get a shot of the deranged doll in a darkened aisle of a toy store, and right at the end we hear Dourif's maniacal laugh.

“With this TV show, our mission has been to preserve the straightforward scariness of the original film or the first couple of films,” creator Don Mancini told Syfy Wire. “But at the same time, continue on with this ever-expanding tapestry of consistent story that we’ve spun over the course of seven movies and 30-some years. I think fans are really gonna love to see the new characters that we introduce into this realm and just to see how they came off of our classic characters. Not just Chucky, but some of the others that you may be hoping to see. There’s a good chance they may turn up.”

Check out the teaser below and let us know what you think.

“In this TV series adaptation, titled “Chucky,” a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, and an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town’s hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies and allies from Chucky’s past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll’s untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.”

Chucky is set to premiere next year.