CHUCKY: Syfy Officially Gives The CHILD'S PLAY TV Adaptation A Straight-To-Series Order

In the new Chucky television series, after a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town’s hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies — and allies — from Chucky’s past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll’s untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.

Chucky is officially coming to television. Nearly a year after Syfy and parent company NBCUniversal acquired the development rights to the horror franchise Child's Play , the network has officially given a straight-to-series order toFranchise creator Don Mancini will pen the adaptation, serve as showrunner, and direct the first episode. The series order was officially announced on Saturday during NBCUniversal's presentation at the TCA Winter Press Tour. A brief synopsis ofwas shared as well.Chucky made his big screen debut in 1988'sSix sequels followed, all written by Mancini.In 2019, aremake of the original — written by Tyler Burton Smith and directed by Lars Klevberg — released in theaters. It received fairly favorable reviews to the tune of a 63% on Rotten Tomatoes and grossed $44.9 million worldwide.Are you excited for the return of the Chuck on the small screen?