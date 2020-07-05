Disney+ Greenlights JUST BEYOND Series From Seth Grahame-Smith Based On R.L. Stine's Graphic Novels

Disney has announced that they've ordered the 8-episode series Just Beyond from writer Seth Grahame-Smith, a property based on the best-selling series of graphic novels from Goosebumps author R.L. Stine!

Press Release

BURBANK, Calif. (May 7, 2020) - Disney+ has ordered the 8-episode series Just Beyond from writer Seth Grahame-Smith and produced by 20th Century Fox Television. The horror/comedy anthology, based on the best-selling BOOM! Studios graphic novel series from iconic children’s writer R.L. Stine (Goosebumps), was created by Grahame-Smith, who has a history of moving between horror and comedy as author of the bestselling novels Pride and Prejudice and Zombies and Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, and screenwriter of Tim Burton's Dark Shadows, The Lego Batman Movie and The Saint for director Dexter Fletcher and star Chris Pine.

"I grew up watching “Twilight Zone” reruns and the original “Amazing Stories” with my parents," said Seth Grahame-Smith. "I've always wanted to make a genre anthology series that families could enjoy together, and do it in a way that delivered for kids and adults alike. R.L. Stine has been a part of millions of childhoods, and Disney+ has already proven itself as a place that knows how to make high-quality shows for the whole family. I couldn't be more excited to be working with both of them."

"Back in the day, we had a Goosebumps HorrorLand attraction at Walt Disney World," said author R.L. Stine. "It was one of the thrills of my life. Now I'm thrilled to be back with Disney for the TV series based on my graphic novels. Writing “Just Beyond” for BOOM! Studios has been a joy from the beginning, and I'm so happy to have the wonderful screenwriter Seth Grahame-Smith bring the series to life on Disney+. How lucky can I be?"

A writers room is being assembled and the series is expected to come to Disney+ in the fall of 2021.

Grahame-Smith and David Katzenberg will produce through their KatzSmith Productions banner. KatzSmith is represented by WME and Ziffren Brittenham.

BOOM! Studios is represented by UTA and Matt Saver.

Just Beyond is produced by 20TH Century Fox Television, a part of Disney Television Studios. Seth Grahame-Smith will serve as writer and executive producer alongside David Katzenberg, Stephen Christy and Ross Richie. R.L. Stine is attached as co-executive producer.