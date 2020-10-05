DOCTOR SLEEP Director Mike Flanagan To Write Stephen King's REVIVAL Adaptation For Warner Bros.

Mike Flanagan is already juggling a lot of different projects, and the Doctor Sleep director has now added another Stephen King adaptation to his to-do list. Flanagan will pen WB's take on Revival ...

Mike Flanagan has a lot of projects in development. The Doctor Sleep director is currently working on his The Haunting of Hill House follow-up series, The Haunting of Bly Manor, for Netflix, and he's also set to adapt horror novel The Midnight Club along with original concept Midnight Mass for the streaming service.

Now, he's added yet another Stephen King project to his already busy schedule.

According to THR, Warner Bros. has tapped Flanagan to write the script for a big-screen adaptation of King's 2014 novel, Revival. This Frankenstein-inspired tale focuses on a minister who abandons his faith after a tragic incident and begins to use "secret electricity" to cure people with terminal illnesses. He strikes up an unlikely bond with a young heroine-addicted musician, and together they attempt to uncover the secrets of the afterlife with predictably horrifying results.

Flanagan will produce alongside frequent collaborator Trevor Macy, who worked with him on Doctor Sleep, Hill House, and Gerald's Game. THR's report mentions that Flanagan also has an option to direct.

New Mutants director Josh Boone was attached to write and direct his own take on Revival back in 2016, but nothing ever came of it. Russell Crowe was actually in line to play the lead at one point, so perhaps he'd still be interested.

What do you guys make of this news? Have you read the book? Let us know in comments.