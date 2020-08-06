EVIL DEAD 4: Bruce Campbell Reveals New Details About The Next Instalment

Ash vs. Evil Dead star Bruce Campbell has offered a big update on plans for the fourth instalment, revealing the title and intent for this next chapter to once again feature a female lead. Check it out!

The Evil Dead franchise has dominated television over the past few years, but another movie is now in the works, and the legendary Bruce Campbell has shared more details about what fans can expect. He started by confirming during a recent interview that writer and director Lee Cronin is hard at work on the next instalment despite the pandemic putting Hollywood on lockdown.

"We’re just getting off the phone with Lee Cronin, who is writing and directing the next Evil Dead," Campbell explained. "It’s called Evil Dead Now. Sam handpicked Lee – he did a cool movie called The Hole In The Ground. We’re going to get that sucker out as soon as practical."

It was previously reported that shooting would begin by the end of the year, but that now seems highly unlikely all things considered. However, having played Ash for such a long time - including in the aforementioned Ash vs. Evil Dead - the actor confirms he's hanging up his chainsaw for this next chapter.

"From this point forward, they kind of have to stand on their own. Which is fine. And liberating," Campbell confirms. "You could have different heroes, different heroines in this case. This one’s gonna be a little more dynamic/. We just want to keep the series current. And the mantra, really, is that our heroes and heroines are just regular people. That’s what we’re going to continue."

No release date has been set, but this is definitely a positive update, and we're expecting to hear more soon. For now, let us know your thoughts on these plans for the Evil Dead franchise below.