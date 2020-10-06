EVIL DEAD 4 Director Confirmed As Lee Cronin Promises "A New Chapter In The EVIL DEAD Universe"

Following some recent comments from Bruce Campbell about the future of the Evil Dead franchise, the fourth instalment's director has weighed in on landing the job of bringing the series back to theaters...

Evil Dead was released in 1981, and while 1992's Army of Darkness seemingly brought the series to an end, it was later rebooted by Fede Alvarez in 2013. A short-lived TV series called Ash vs. Evil Dead followed, and while that proved to be a fun ride for longtime fans, it wasn't the fourth instalment the majority were hoping for.

Earlier this week, Bruce Campbell mentioned that director Lee Cronin will be helming Evil Dead 4 (a.k.a. Evil Dead Now), and the filmmaker has since taken to Twitter to confirm his involvement.

Despite not being an A-List director, Cronin's 2019 movie The Hole in the Ground was very well-received, and it's easy enough to see why producer Sam Raimi believes he's a good fit for this fourth chapter. It's been said that the plan moving forward is for each Evil Dead movie to be standalone in nature, so the franchise could soon be set to make its return in a big way.

There are those who would like to see Raimi back at the helm, but he's going to be busy with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so that's simply not going to happen for the time being.

Check out Cronin's Twitter post below:

