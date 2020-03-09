EVIL DEAD RISE Will Take Place In A Vastly Different Setting According To Bruce Campbell

Evil Dead Rise promises to reboot the Evil Dead franchise, and original star Bruce Campbell has revealed in a Q&A that the Deadites will have a totally different target in this upcoming reimagining!

Bruce Campbell won't return as Ash in Lee Cronin's reboot of the Evil Dead franchise, but the legendary actor is going to serve as a producer of the project. Titled Evil Dead Rise, not much is known about the film, though it seems the reboot won't boast one of the franchise's traditional woodland settings.

During a Q&A at Campbell's "Keep Your Distance" Tour, Campbell teased that, "The Evil Dead are going to f*ck up a city this time." That's an unexpected, exciting approach to this new Evil Dead film, and confirms Cronin wants to do more than just follow the same path previous instalments went down.

While Evil Dead Rise will feature an entirely new cast, the actor was asked whether he really has hung up his chainsaw for good or if he could make a cameo of some sort. To that, Campbell would only respond, "Who knows?" That means its possible fans will get to see him in a different light here.

Campbell first played Ash Williams in Sam Raimi's 1981 cult classic The Evil Dead. Later, he reprised the role in Evil Dead 2, Army of Darkness, and the well-received Starz TV series Ash vs Evil Dead.

