FEAR STREET: R.L. Stine's Book Series To Be Adapted Into A Trilogy Of Movies For Netflix

Chernin Entertainment's Fear Street trilogy has already been shot, and it's now been revealed that Disney has passed the franchise to Netflix for what's being dubbed "The Summer of Fear." Check it out...

Deadline reports that Netflix has closed a deal with Disney to acquire a trilogy of Fear Street movies based on Goosebumps author R.L. Stine's best-selling series of novels. Director Leigh Janiak has already finished working on the three interconnected adaptations, and the plan is for them to debut a month apart on the streaming service in 2021 as part of "The Summer of Fear."

The original plan was for these to be released by Fox, but Disney's acquisition of the studio put that on hold. With an already busy slate and a series of delays caused by COVID-19, it makes sense for the trilogy to now be passed on to Netflix (it seems a Disney+ release was never considered).

Chernin Entertainment produced the Fear Street trilogy, and they're clearly happy with them finding a home on a streaming service during these uncertain times. According to the trade, the action picks up in 1994 when a "group of teens find out that a terrifying series of events in their hometown of Shadyside, Ohio, might be connected. Worse, the teens might be next up as targets. The films cover three different time periods, including the 1600s."

Janiak helmed all three Fear Street movies, and co-wrote them with her writing partner Phil Graziadei.

The cast includes relative unknowns Kiana Madeira, Olivia Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr, Gillian Jacobs, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Ashley Zukerman, Fred Hechinger, Julia Rehwald, and Jeremy Ford.

Are you intrigued by Fear Street?