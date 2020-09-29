FIRESTARTER: Zac Efron Joins The Cast Of Blumhouse & Universal's Stephen King Reboot

Blumhouse and Universal are developing a remake (well, re-adaptation) of Stephen King's Firestarter , and the first main cast member has now been announced Zac Efron will star as the male lead, Andy McGee.

It's been a while since we've had any updates on this one, but reports are now coming in that Universal and Blumhouse's upcoming reboot of Stephen King's Firestarter has cast its first major role.

According to THR, Zac Efron (Baywatch, The Greatest Showman) has signed on to star in the sci-fi drama, which will be directed by Keith Thomas (The Vigil). Efron's role is not mentioned in the report, but it's assumed he'll be playing the male lead, Andy McGee.

King's novel tells the story of a man with psychic abilities who goes on the run with his pyrotechnic daughter when a government agency known as The Shop targets them in order to harness their abilities. They soon find themselves being hunted by a lethal assassin named John Rainbird, and must go to extreme lengths to evade capture.

The script is being written by Halloween Kills and Rectify scribe Scott Teems, who will also executive produce alongside Jason Blum, Akiva Goldsman and Martha De Laurentiis.

Firestarter was previously adapted as a 1984 movie starring Drew Barrymore, David Keith, Freddie Jones, Heather Locklear, Martin Sheen and George C. Scott.

What do you guys make of this casting choice? Have you read King's book or seen the '84 film? Let us know in the comments.