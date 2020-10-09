FREAKY: Kathryn Newton And Vince Vaughn Swap Bodies In Universal And Blumhouse's Horror Comedy

Universal and Blumhouse Productions have released a trailer for Freaky, a horror-comedy take on the body-swap genre starring Kathryn Newton and Vince Vaughn as a victim and serial killer who swap bodies.

With films like Big and Freaky Friday, the concept of body-swapping between two characters is not really anything new. But Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions are putting a "killer" twist on the genre with the upcoming horror-comedy movie Freaky.

The film follows 17-year-old Millie, played by Kathryn Newton, who becomes the target of her town's infamous serial killer known as The Butcher, played by Vince Vaughn. But when he finally catches her, The Butcher's mystical dagger doesn't actually kill her. Rather, it causes the two to switch bodies, resulting in the teenage girl being put in the body of the relentless killer and vice versa. Millie then has just 24 hours to find a way to switch back to her body before the swap becomes permanent, but, as you can imagine, that will prove quite difficult.

With the serial killer now in a 17-year-old body, he has access to even more unsuspecting victims. "He's like a wolf in sheep's clothing," Vaughn, as Millie, says in the trailer.

You can watch the trailer below. Freaky is written and directed by Christopher Landon, who helmed Happy Death Day, another comedy-horror slasher, so the similar vibes and tones are definitely noticeable. Freaky's more grotesque horror moments are balanced with well-timed comedic beats.

Freaky is slated to hit theaters on November 13 but with coronavirus still impacting the theater-going experience, it's possible it could get delayed.