GET OUT Actress Allison Williams Set To Reteam With Blumhouse For New Sci-Fi Horror M3GAN

Allison Williams ( Girls, Get Out ) is set to star in M3GAN , an upcoming sci-fi horror from Blumhouse and Housebound director Gerard Johnstone about a high-tech, life-like doll who malfunctions...

Following her memorable supporting role in Jordan Peele's Get Out, Allison Williams is set to reteam with Blumhouse for a new sci-fi horror flick from Housebound director Gerard Johnstone, M3GAN.

The former Girls actress will star as Gemma, a brilliant roboticist at a toy company. She uses artificial intelligence to develop M3GAN, a life-like doll programmed to be a kid’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally. After unexpectedly gaining custody of her orphaned niece, Gemma enlists the help of the M3GAN prototype – a decision that has unimaginable consequences.

We're going to go ahead and assume those unimaginable consequences involve M3GAN malfunctioning and going on a killing spree. The premise sounds a little too close to Child's Play, but Johnstone did deliver a highly entertaining little chiller with Housebound, and there might well be more to the plot than the synopsis suggests.

Akela Cooper (Malignant, The Nun 2, Luke Cage) penned the script from an original story by Aquaman director James Wan. Jason Blum and Wan are producing the movie along with Michael Clear of Wan’s Atomic Monster banner.

No word on when production is expected to commence or a tentative release date.

What do you guys make of this? Does M3GAN sound like it has potential? Let us know in the comments.