GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE - Bill Murray Officially Confirmed To Return; New Stills Released

It had already been established that most of the original Ghostbusters
cast would be back for Jason Reitman's upcoming sequel, but we never had 100% confirmation that the notoriously capricious Bill Murray would be among them... until now!
Variety'
s Anthony Breznican paid a visit to the set of Ghostbusters: Afterlife
to interview the legendary actor, who will indeed reprise the role of Peter Venkman. Murray didn't get too specific about how his smart-ass spook-hunter would be reintroduced, but he did share his thoughts on the story.
“Well, we are a man down. That’s the deal,”
Murray said, confirming that the passing of Harold Ramis did influence the script. “And that’s the story that we’re telling, that’s the story they’ve written. The script is good. It’s got lots of emotion in it. It’s got lots of family in it, with through lines that are really interesting. It’s gonna work.”
Murray's endorsement will no doubt mean a lot to fans, who are hoping Afterlife
will serve as a worthy follow-up to a true one-of-a-kind that has stood the test of time.
Captain Marvel
actress Mckenna Grace gets to grips with a proton pack. The trailer strongly hints that she's playing the granddaughter of the late Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis), but we still don't know for sure.
Avengers: Endgame
actor Paul Rudd plays local teacher Mr. Grooberson, who helps Callie (Carrie Coon) and her kids get to the bottom of the strange occurrences in their town.
