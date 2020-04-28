GOOSEBUMPS Is Returning To The Small Screen With A New TV Series From Producer Neal H. Moritz

In recent years, we've seen the Goosebumps franchise move to the big screen with Jumanji star Jack Black, but plans are now in place for the R.L. Stine series of books to return to television...

Deadline reveals that a live-action Goosebumps series based on R.L. Stine's series of best-selling books is heading to television. Scholastic Entertainment is teaming up with producer Neal H. Moritz (who produced both of the recent films), and he will develop the series for Sony Pictures TV.

"Goosebumps has been keeping kids and families on the edge of their seats for nearly 30 years and we’re very excited to partner with Sony Pictures Television and Neal H. Moritz to bring the enduring brand to life in a fresh new way for today’s generation," said Iole Lucchese., Scholastic Entertainment President and Chief Strategy Officer in a statement today.

"From the world-famous book series to a full-scale licensing program and even live-action movies starring Jack Black, Goosebumps remains wildly popular and we look forward to presenting new adventures to give fans even more Goosebumps."

Scholastic publishes the Goosebumps books, and they're actually the best-selling book series of all-time with over 350 million copies sold. The original TV show was a massive hit in the 1990s, and the two movies starring Jack Black earned an admirable $250 million at the box office.

"I loved making the Goosebumps movies and can’t wait to bring even more of R. L. Stine’s incredible stories to life through a high-end television series that speaks to both adults and kids alike," added Mortiz, but there's no word in this report about where the show will ultimately air.

These days, a streaming service seems most likely, but we'll be sure to keep you guys updated as we learn more. Are you excited to see more of Goosebumps on the small screen?