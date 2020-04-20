HALLOWEEN KILLS Writer Says Horror Sequel Is Like The First Movie "On Steroids"

We still don't know what to expect from Halloween Kills as far as the plot goes, but the sequel's co-writer Scott Teems has now said that he's "very excited" after seeing a rough cut a few weeks ago...

We found out last year that two direct sequels to David Gordon Green's well-received Halloween revival were officially moving forward with Scott Teems on board to pen the scripts with Danny McBride, and the Firestarter writer has now given Michael Myers fans some idea of what to expect from the first installment, Halloween Kills. “I really can’t say anything about it, but I am really excited about it. I saw a rough cut of it a few weeks ago, and I’m a little biased, but my gut says that people that like the last one will be very excited about this one,” Teems told Movie Web. “It’s like the first one on steroids, I guess.” Myers was defeated by three generations of Strode women at the end of the last movie, and while he appeared to burn to death, we all know you can't keep a good masked maniac down for long. How Michael is reintroduced remains to be seen, but we do know that Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, and Andi Matichak will return to stand in his way. Kyle Richards will also reprise the role of Lindsey Wallace from John Carpenter's original Halloween, while Anthony Michael Hall will play Tommy Doyle, another character Michael terrorized in the 1978 film. Tell us, are you looking forward to Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends? Drop us a comment down below, and check out our ranking of all 11 previous Halloween movies while you're at it. To view the list in its entirety, simply click on the VIEW LIST (ONE PAGE) button below! Halloween: Resurrection



Quite a few of the movies on this list have at least some redeeming features, but it's hard to think of any positives when it comes to the eighth installment in the Halloween franchise, Resurrection.



Even putting aside how badly made and acted it is, the film kills off Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) within the first few minutes, and then hilariously attempts to bring Myers into the modern age by making his childhood home the setting for a live internet horror show.



Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers



Looked at as a guilty pleasure by some fans, Halloween 6 is far too messy and incoherent to score a higher place on this list. A Producer's Cut of the movie was released back in 2014, but that did little to restore any sense to the plot.



Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers



Honestly, there wasn't much between this and Resurrection, but at least Halloween 5 had the sense to bring Danielle Harris back as Jamie - even if they do make her mute for most of the running time.



The Revenge of Michael Myers is just a bonkers movie... and not in a good way. From slapstick cops with comedic music to a batshit crazy Loomis and a mysterious Man in Black busting Myers out of prison, this succeeds in undoing everything that was good about the largely underrated Halloween 4.



H2: Halloween II (2009)



For many, Rob Zombie's second Halloween movie was a vast improvement over the first, but I actually found it difficult to sit through to the end when I was re-watching it recently.



Halloween III: Season of the Witch



How can the Halloween movie without Michael Myers in it be so high on this list? Well, because it's still a pretty damn good little horror flick.



Season of the Witch was originally envisioned as a re-imagining of the franchise as an anthology, but fan outcry forced the studio to bring Myers back for the fourth installment. Because of this, SOTW is often ignored, but there's a lot to like in this very odd, often terrifying tale of killer masks, ancient Celtic festivals and... robots? Yep, robots.



Halloween (2007)



Rob Zombie probably shouldn't have went near Halloween, but he did, and the results were... nowhere near as bad as they could have been.



Granted, the monumentally ill-advised decision to give Michael Myers a backstory complete with Zombie's trademark depravity and woefully unsubtle scumbag characters plays out about as awfully as you'd imagine, but once little Mikey grows up Laurie Strode (an impressive Taylor Scout Compton) is introduced, it becomes a pretty effective - if still completely pointless - remake.



Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers



The Shape returned for the fourth Halloween movie, which is probably quite a bit better than you remember.



Though it never gets near Carpenter's original - or its follow-up, for that matter - TROMM still has some genuine moments of tension, thanks in no small part to a terrific debut performance from young Danielle Harris as Michael's niece, Jamie.



Halloween II (1981)



The follow-up to the first Halloween was not helmed by John Carpenter (and it shows, tbh), but the horror maestro did produce co-write the script, so it does at least bear his fingerprints to a degree.



Picking up directly where the original left off, we follow Myers on a killing spree through the hospital where Laurie is being treated, with Loomis hot on his trail.



It's a solid slasher with a lot more blood than the relatively retrained Halloween 1, but first-time director Rick Rosenthal doesn't quite capture the atmosphere or dread that comes so effortlessly to Carpenter, and you'll likely feel a sense of deja vu before the credits roll.

Halloween: H2O



The highly underrated seventh entry in the series brought back Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode and was supposed to serve as the final nail in Michael Myers' coffin until the wretched Resurrection.



David Gordon Green and Danny McBride may never admit it, but they clearly took inspiration from the premise of H2O for their revival even if the execution of the story plays out (a little) differently.



Halloween (2018)



Yes, David Gordon Green's Halloween revival really is that good.



There are problems (one twist is a major misstep and some of the humor falls flat), but overall Halloween 2018 comes the closest to replicating the atmosphere of the original while also serving as a satisfying continuation (conclusion?) to Laurie Strode and Michael Myers' twisted story.



Jamie Lee Curtis is excellent, and she's backed up by a solid supporting cast which includes the always watchable Judy Greer and newcomer Andi Matichak as Laurie's granddaughter.



