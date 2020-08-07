HALLOWEEN KILLS Delayed By A Year Due To COVID-19; First Teaser Reveals Glimpse At What's To Come

There's bad news for horror movie fans today as it's been confirmed that Halloween Kills has been delayed by a year thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. On the plus side, we do have a very cool little teaser!

Deadline confirms that Universal Pictures has delayed a number of Blumhouse titles, including Halloween Kills and sequel, Halloween Ends. The former moves from October 16th this year, to October 15th, 2021, while the follow-up has now taken the place of a previously untitled Blumhouse movie on October 14th, 2022.

John Carpenter and David Gordon Green have released a letter regarding the change which you can read below, and that comes accompanied with a brief, but exciting little teaser for the film.

In other release date news, The Forever Purge is now coming our way on July 9th, 2021 after previously being set for this coming Friday (a slot it was obviously never going to meet after previously being removed altogether from the release calendar by Universal).

The bad news keeps on coming, though, because Candyman - which was set to be released on September 25th - has now taken Halloween Kills' planned release date on October 16th, this year.

Theaters in New York and Los Angeles are still unlikely to open in the foreseeable future thanks to COVID-19, but the studio is obviously hoping that things will be somewhat normal by the fall.

Check out the Halloween Kills teaser below:

