HALLOWEEN KILLS Story Details And Setting Revealed Following Yesterday's Release Date Delay

New details about Halloween Kills have been revealed, including how much time will have passed since the first instalment and the planned return of some familiar faces from the franchise's past...

Halloween Kills was delayed from this October to next October yesterday, but some new plot details have now found their way online which were shared by writer-director David Gordon Green and co-writer Danny McBride before the change was made. The new trilogy picks up where the 1978 classic ended, and McBride explained what this middle chapter means for the new trilogy.

"It takes place the same night, picking up where the last movie ended," McBride confirmed. As you may recall, that ended with Laurie, her daughter Karen, and granddaughter Allyson making their escape after they managed to trap and "kill" Michael Myers in a burning basement.

"Events in the film bring together a lot of characters who were in the 1978 film who we didn’t see last time," McBride teases. "They gather to try, once and for all, to take down Michael, to stop this madman." Needless to say, the fact he's survived probably should come as a surprise to horror fans.

Green, meanwhile, adds: "This first one was more about Laurie’s life of isolation after Michael and her attempts at revenge. It was personal. This is more about the unravelling of a community into chaos. It’s about how fear spreads virally." He went on to praise Jamie Lee Curtis's performance in the previous instalment, and it definitely sounds like they will see a lot more action this time.

"We learned that Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie is capable of anything! We didn’t know what to expect working with her," he admits. "The fact she could do her own stunts, kick everybody’s ass and be a joy to work with – that definitely meant re-evaluating what we wanted to do with the next chapter of the story. We were excited to write without limitations about what Laurie can do."

