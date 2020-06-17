HELLRAISER Rights Could Revert To Creator Clive Barker, Closing The Door On Planned HBO Series

It was recently reported that Hellraiser is coming to the small screen courtesy of HBO, but a new quest by creator Clive Barker to regain the rights could end up derailing those plans. Check it out...

Legendary horror author Clive Barker is looking to regain the film and television rights to Hellraiser and, if successful, they could be back in his hands as soon as next year. While the original 1987 movie is considered a classic, the long list of sequels are not, and there are many fans out there who would love to see Barker take creative control of the franchise.

While Spyglass Media Group was said to be moving forward with a big screen reboot directed by David Brucker and written by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski, it was recently reported that there's an HBO TV series in the works with David Gordon Green set to helm the pilot episode.

It seems those projects aren't something Barker is on board with, though, as he's now started taking legal action to regain the rights to Hellraiser. As you can see below, he's suing current rights holders Park Avenue Entertainment and is seeking to terminate the original rights transfer from way back in 1986. If he's successful, he could have Hellraiser back by next December,

Any project featuring the character which comes between now and then would be fine from a legal standpoint, but this is bound to have an impact on HBO's plans and could delay production.

Check out the legal details below:

