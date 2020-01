IT Director Andy Muschietti Reportedly Working On A Remake Of THE HOWLING For Netflix

director Andy Muschietti previously expressed a desire to develop a new take on horror classic, and it looks like he's going to get his chance.According to That Hashtag Show , the filmmaker will helm a remake of Joe Dante's 1981 werewolf movie, which was loosely based on a novel of the same name by Gary Brandner, for Netflix. No other details were provided, but Muchietti is expected to get working on the film when he wraps production on(more on that later) for Warner Bros.The original starred Dee Wallace (as a woman who is sent to a mysterious colony by her therapist after a terrifying encounter with a serial killer, only to discover that some of the other patients get a little hairier when there's a full moon. The plot differed signifucantly from the book in many ways, so it'll be interesting to see if this new version will be a more direct adaptation.What do you guys make of this news? Are you a fan of? Drop us a comment down below.