JAWS: 45th Anniversary Limited Edition Is Finally Available On 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment has finally released Steven Spielberg's Jaws, the director's first masterpiece and arguably one of the greatest films of all-time, on the 4K Ultra HD.
The Jaws 45th Anniversary Limited Edition also features over three hours of bonus content, including the making of the movie, deleted scenes, outtakes from the set, a legacy featurette, a detailed look at the restoration process and a whole lot more.
For diehard fans, in addition to the limited edition with lenticular packaging and a 44-page collectible booklet, there will also be a Best Buy-exclusive Steelbook edition with awesome new artwork - although it seems as though you may get a little more bang for your buck opting for the former.
LEGENDARY FILMMAKER STEVEN SPIELBERG’S CINEMATIC MASTERPIECE
COMES TO 4K ULTRA HD FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER
Jaws 45th Anniversary
Limited Edition
OWN THE 4K ULTRA HD COMBO PACK
WITH A BLU-RAY™ AND DIGITAL CODE ON JUNE 2, 2020
FROM UNIVERSAL PICTURES HOME ENTERTAINMENT
SINK YOUR TEETH INTO OVER THREE HOURS OF BONUS CONTENT!
Universal City, California, April 17, 2020 – In 1975, acclaimed director Steven Spielberg created the first ever summer blockbuster film and his first big hit, JAWS, the iconic and terrifying action-thriller that still makes audiences afraid to go in the water. Winner of three Academy Awards®, including Best Original Score, JAWS has become a cinematic touchstone for generations of moviegoers and one of the greatest and most influential films of all time. Universal Pictures Home Entertainment celebrates with the JAWS 45TH ANNIVERSARY LIMITED EDITION available on 4K Ultra HD for the first time ever on June 2, 2020. This limited edition Combo Pack with lenticular packaging includes a 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™ and Digital code of the film along with over three hours of bonus features and a 44-page booklet with introductions, rare photos, storyboards and more from the archives. Dive into hours of bonus features including the making of JAWS, deleted scenes, outtakes from set and much more! JAWS 45TH ANNIVERSARY LIMITED EDITION retains all the exhilarating suspense and thrills that made it an instant classic that continues to captivate audiences around the world, making this a must-own for everyone’s movie library.
Directed by Academy Award® winner Steven Spielberg, JAWS set the standard for edge-of-your-seat suspense, quickly becoming a cultural phenomenon. When the seaside community of Amity finds itself under attack by a dangerous great white shark, the town’s chief of police (Roy Scheider), a young marine biologist (Richard Dreyfuss) and a grizzled shark hunter (Robert Shaw) embark on a desperate quest to destroy the beast before it strikes again. Featuring an unforgettable score by John Williams that evokes pure terror, JAWS remains one of the most influential and gripping adventures in motion picture history.
BONUS FEATURES ON 4K ULTRA HD and BLU-RAYTM:
- The Making of JAWS
- The Shark Is Still Working: The Impact & Legacy of JAWS
- JAWS: The Restoration
- Deleted Scenes and Outtakes
- From the Set
- Theatrical Trailer
ADDITIONAL BONUS FEATURES On BLU-RAYTM:
- Storyboards
- Production Photos
- Marketing JAWS
- JAWS Phenomenon