JAWS: 45th Anniversary Limited Edition Is Finally Available On 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment has finally released Steven Spielberg's Jaws, the director's first masterpiece and arguably one of the greatest films of all-time, on the 4K Ultra HD.

The Jaws 45th Anniversary Limited Edition also features over three hours of bonus content, including the making of the movie, deleted scenes, outtakes from the set, a legacy featurette, a detailed look at the restoration process and a whole lot more.

For diehard fans, in addition to the limited edition with lenticular packaging and a 44-page collectible booklet, there will also be a Best Buy-exclusive Steelbook edition with awesome new artwork - although it seems as though you may get a little more bang for your buck opting for the former.