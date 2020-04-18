JAWS: Steven Spielberg's Masterwork Is Coming To 4K Ultra HD For The First Time Ever This Summer

To celebrate its 45th Anniversary, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment is bringing Steven Spielberg's Jaws to 4K Ultra HD for the first time ever this summer with a really awesome limited edition!

This summer, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment is finally giving Steven Spielberg's Jaws, arguably one of the greatest films of all-time, the 4K Ultra HD treatment. It's been slated for release on June 2, 2020.

The Jaws 45th Anniversary Limited Edition will also include over three hours of bonus content, including the making of the movie, deleted scenes, outtakes from the set, a legacy featurette, a detailed look at the restoration process and a whole lot more.

For diehard fans, in addition to the limited edition with lenticular packaging and a 44-page collectible booklet, there will also be a Best Buy-exclusive Steelbook edition with awesome new artwork, although it seems as though you may get a little more bang for your back opting for the former.