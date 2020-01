LOCKE AND KEY: The Creepy First Trailer For Netflix's IDW Adaptation Is Now Online

After their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances, the three Locke siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father’s death. As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens — and will stop at nothing to steal them.

An adaptation of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez's excellent IDW comic seriesis finally on its way, and Netflix has now debuted the first trailer.Aside from one shot of Kinsey (Emilia Jones) covered in blood, this looks like it's going to be a more kid-friendly take than fans of the often quite dark and gruesome comic may have been expecting. The horror elements are there, but this teaser, at least, definitely has a lighter tone than the source material.The the 10-episode horror/mystery series from Carlton Cuse () and Meredith Averill () stars stars Darby Stanchfield () as Nina Locke, Jackson Robert Scott () as Bode Locke, Connor Jessup () as Tyler Locke, Emilia Jones () as Kinsey Locke, Bill Heck () as Rendell Locke, Laysla De Oliveira as Dodge, Thomas Mitchell Barnet as Sam Lesser, Griffin Gluck () as Gabe, and Coby Bird as Rufus Whedon.Check out the trailer below, along with a synopsis that should give those unfamiliar with the source material a better idea of what to expect.