LOCKE & KEY Co-Showrunner Carlton Cuse Reveals Season 2 Of The Netflix Series Is Already Being Written
In about two weeks, the live-action adaptation of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez’s hit comic, Locke & Key, will finally be available to stream on Netflix. In the meantime, it seems showrunners Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill won’t be resting on their laurels, as Cuse confirmed they’ve already begun writing season 2 despite receiving no official order from Netflix.
Netflix's Locke & Key is officially set to premiere next month, and now the show's executive producer has revealed that work on a potential second season has already begun. Hit the jump for more details.
"We're writing Season 2, even though it hasn't been greenlit. We're working in a room." the executive producer told Gamespot.
During the same interview, Cuse discussed the importance of crafting an ending fitting for the television series, even if it means straying from the source material.
“I think by the time we get to the end of the season, we'll have a better sense of how much longer the show can go. We've spent a lot of time talking with Joe [Hill], and I think, in concert with Joe, we'll figure out the answer to that question. I mean, it is a cool ending, but again, the show's diverging from the comics and it becomes something [else]. We want to be sure that the ending works for the TV series and we're not just forcing ourselves into an ending for endings' sake.”
The 10-episode first season of Lock & Key, which is set to premiere on February 7, stars Darby Stanchfield as Nina Locke, Jackson Robert Scott as Bode Locke, Connor Jessup as Tyler Locke, Emilia Jones as Kinsey Locke, Bill Heck as Rendell Locke, Laysla De Oliveira as Dodge, Thomas Mitchell Barnet as Sam Lesser, Griffin Gluck as Gabe, and Coby Bird as Rufus Whedon.
