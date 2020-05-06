MIDSOMMAR Director Ari Aster Describes His Next Project As A 4-Hour “Nightmare Comedy”

Horror fans have been eagerly awaiting word on Ari Aster's ( Hereditary, Midsommar ) next film, and the director has finally given us an idea of what to expect from what he describes as a "nightmare comedy."

Although they do have their detractors (Midsommar, in particular), Ari Aster's first two features are widely considered to be among the best horror movies of the past few years, and fans have been eagerly awaiting official word on the filmmaker's next project.

Although he didn't go into too much detail, Aster has finally provided us with an update.

During an interview with the Associated Students Program Board at UC Santa Barbara, the director was asked if he could share any info on his next movie. Aster revealed that he is working on a “nightmare comedy,” having just finished a new draft, and said, “All I know is that it’s gonna be four hours long, over 17 [years of age].”

We're not sure if he was being serious about that mammoth runtime, but he did release a 3-hour director's cut of Midsommar late last year, so we know he'd not averse testing his audience's stamina in that regard. As for the "nightmare comedy" aspect, some would use those exact words to describe his last film, so it's possible Aster has simply decided to amplify the more surreal elements of his previous work and maybe even lighten the tone a little.

What do you guys make of Aster's comments? Were you a fan of his earlier movies? Let us know in the usual place.