MONSTERLAND: Check Out The First Trailer & A Poster For Hulu's Horror Anthology Series

Hulu has released the first trailer for Monsterland; an upcoming horror/fantasy anthology series which is based on a collection of stories from Nathan Ballingrud.

The teaser gives us a look at most of the main cast members, including Kaitlyn Dever, Taylor Schilling, Mike Colter and Kelly Marie Tran, as they attempt to deal with some pretty damn terrifying looking situations.

The series is set in a world that involves encounters with fantasy creatures like mermaids and fallen angels, and follows broken people driven to desperate acts in an attempt to repair their lives. Tran will star in an episode titled "Iron River, MI," playing a woman named Lauren who returns to her small Michigan hometown to be married. She had managed to build a new life for herself after her best friend, Elena, went missing when they were 16.

Check out the trailer below along with a new poster, and let us know what you think.

Monsterland was created, written and executive produced by Mary Laws and executive produced by Babak Anvari, Lucan Toh, Megan Ellison and Sue Naegle. Ali Krug will serve as co-ep. The show is set to premiere on Hulu on November 2nd.