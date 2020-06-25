Blumhouse Boss Jason Blum Is Ready And Willing To Take Charge Of Universal's DARK UNIVERSE

Universal Pictures dropped the ball with its Dark Universe in a big way following the release of The Mummy , but Blumhouse's Jason Blum is happy to take charge of that after The Invisible Man 's success!

Universal Pictures hoped it could launch its own, monster-centric version of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the Dark Universe, but that fell apart when The Mummy flopped. These days, the studio is looking to release standalone stories featuring modern interpretations of these characters, and Blumhouse knocked it out of the park with The Invisible Man.

In an interview with Fandom, Blumhouse boss Jason Blum told the site that he's more than up for the challenge of taking charge of the Dark Universe for future releases.

"I would absolutely accept the task," he started, "but I don’t think that’s going to happen because the studio has been developing a lot of the different ones. They’re down the road with different people and they made this decision to do it that way so the ship has already sailed. But if they change their mind, I’m in!"

As Blum points out, Universal has decided that a standalone approach to these stories is the best approach, and it's feasible they will seek out Blumhouse's involvement in another film one day.

Tom Cruise, Johnny Depp, Javier Bardem, Angelina Jolie, and Russell Crowe are no longer believed to have any sort of involvement with Dark Universe, and everything from Wolf-Man to Dracula and Frankenstein are now being rebooted with different creative teams and cast members.

