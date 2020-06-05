Neve Campbell Reportedly In Talks To Return As Sidney Prescott In SCREAM 5

Here's some extremely exciting news for horror fans, as it's being reported that the filmmakers behind the Scream reboot (sequel?) have indeed reached out to the franchise's leading lady, Neve Campbell!

While doing press for her upcoming film Castle in the Ground, horror icon and legendary final girl Neve Cambell sat down with Rotten Tomatoes and revealed that she has already had preliminary talks with the filmmakers behind Spyglass Media's upcoming Scream reboot, which may now actually be shaping up to be a sequel - the fifth film in the main continuity.

Cambell tells RT, in an interview that will publish in full next week, “We’re having conversations – I have been approached about it, the timing’s a bit challenging because of COVID. You know, we only started the conversation maybe a month and a half ago, so it’s going to take some time to figure out how it’s all going to work out…. We’re negotiating, so we’ll see.”

It was reported in early March that Spyglass Media had enlisted Ready or Not directors Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett to helm the new film, and it sounds like the directing duo have already made quite the impression on Campbell.

“The two directors wrote me a very touching letter about Wes Craven and how he was such an inspiration to them and how they really want to honor him, and that meant a great, great deal to me," said the actress. "So we’ll see. Hopefully, we can all see eye to eye on the project and find a way to make it.”

Campbell later continued, “I’m so grateful for these films… I love Sidney Prescott. It’s always fun for me to step back in her shoes, and it’s always fun for me to see the cast come back and make one of these films again and try to make another good one.”

The first four extremely successful films were all directed by horror legend Wes Craven with Kevin Williamson writing three of them, including the game-changing first installment, and starred Campbell in the lead role as Sidney Prescott with Courteney Cox and David Arquette also appearing in every movie.

In lieu of a Scream 5, the series was given a small-screen reboot on MTV in 2015, but it was canceled after two seasons and later revived on VH1 where it aired its final season last year.