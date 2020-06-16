PENINSULA: Escape The Apocalypse With Intense Full Trailer For Upcoming TRAIN TO BUSAN Sequel

Well Go USA has released the first full-length trailer for upcoming horror sequel Peninsula , which is the follow-up to director Yeon Sang-ho's smash-hit Korean zombie flick Train to Busan . Check it out...

Following a couple of teasers, the first full trailer for Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula is now online along with some new posters.

If you haven't seen Yeon Sang-ho's acclaimed original (go watch it... now), it's a nail-bitingly tense horror drama which follows a bunch of passengers on a train to Busan struggling to survive when a zombie apocalypse breaks out in the world around them. Premiering at the Midnight Screenings section of the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, the movie set a record as the first Korean release to break the audience record of over 10 million theatergoers.

The sequel will focus on a new cast of characters, as a solider (Jung-seok) and his team unexpectedly stumble upon a group of survivors and must decide the best course of action while traversing the undead-infested wasteland.

Four years after South Korea's total decimation in Train to Busan, the zombie thriller that captivated audiences worldwide, acclaimed director Yeon Sang-ho brings us Peninsula, the next nail-biting chapter in his post-apocalyptic world. Jung-seok, a soldier who previously escaped the diseased wasteland, relives the horror when assigned to a covert operation with two simple objectives: retrieve and survive. When his team unexpectedly stumbles upon survivors, their lives will depend on whether the best—or worst—of human nature prevails in the direst of circumstances.

Peninsula is scheduled to open in France this August, before releasing in select US theaters later in the year. Do you guys plan on checking this out?