PENNY DREADFUL: CITY OF ANGELS Teaser Trailer Brings Supernatural Horrors To A Divided Los Angeles

A spiritual descendant of the original Penny Dreadful story set in Victorian-era London, Penny Dreadful: City of Angels opens in 1938 Los Angeles, a time and place deeply infused with social and political tension. When a grisly murder shocks the city, Detective Tiago Vega (Daniel Zovatto) and his partner Lewis Michener (Nathan Lane) become embroiled in an epic story that reflects the rich history of Los Angeles: from the building of the city’s first freeways and its deep traditions of Mexican-American folklore, to the dangerous espionage actions of the Third Reich and the rise of radio evangelism. Before long, Tiago and his family are grappling with powerful forces that threaten to tear them apart.

In 2016, fans of Showtime’ssaid goodbye to the Victorian London-set series after three seasons. Now, after nearly four years, creator and writer John Logan is set to return with the spiritual successor to the Gothic horror show:Unlike the original series,is set in Los Angeles during 1938 and will explore Mexican-American folklore rather than iconic characters from British and Irish Gothic fiction.In addition to adopting a new setting and style, the upcoming series will also be bringing in a new ensemble cast that includes the likes of Natalie Dormer, Daniel Zovatto, Jessica Garza, Johnathan Nieves, Adriana Barraza, Nathan Lane, Kerry Bishé, and Rory Kinnear.Created by John Logan,is scheduled to premiere April 26, 2020 on Showtime.