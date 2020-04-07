PUPPET MASTER - BLADE: THE IRON CROSS EXCLUSIVE Interview: Talking Monster Creation With Tom Devlin

Tom Devlin is the talent behind the mask when it comes to bringing Blade from Puppet Master to life. In support of the newest film, Blade: The Iron Cross, we got to learn a bit about the process. Read on!

Although the first Puppet Master feature launched decades ago the franchise is still going strong with Full Moon Features' recent release of Blade: The Iron Cross. To support the film, we've been chatting with many of the cast and crew members and we've learned a lot about the new film as well as a number of their other projects!

Yesterday we shared our chat with Tom Devlin, a prolific special make-up effects artist who is known for his work on such films as Terminator 3 and Daredevil. While yesterday's article was all about his early career on the beloved decade-spanning series The X-Files, this time we shift the focus to Puppet Master with Blade: The Iron Cross.

In addition to learning about his work on the Puppet Master franchise, we also took the chance to ask about his unique locations Tom Devlin's Monster Museum and Tom Devlin's Academy for Make-Up and Monsters. Take a look at what the former (Face-Off) contestant had to say below!

Literary Joe: How did you initially become involved with the Puppet Master franchise?

Tom Devlin: As a kid who wanted to work in films, I was obsessed with Full Moon Features. I have always loved the Puppet Master franchise and collected all the toys as well as comic books. I got involved with the franchise thanks to director John Lechago, who brought me into Full Moon Features on KillJoy 3. Somewhere around 2010, we shot the film in China, then after KillJoy 3, I moved on to do Evil Bong 3, which led to several other features until I finally got the opportunity to create the original puppets in Puppet Master X.

Literary Joe: Did you pull any inspiration from any of your previous monstrous creations and make-up work when working on Blade: The Iron Cross?

Tom Devlin: When working on Blade, I pulled from the arsenal that I have developed over the years of working with very little time and very few materials to make something as awesome as possible. There were several zombie-ghoul type characters in this film that may or may not have been reused from other projects I’ve done in the past… that being said, we put an original spin on everything that was created for this film, as there was so much pride involved with Blade the Iron Cross.

Literary Joe: Can you share any trivia or interesting tidbits about your work on Blade: The Iron Cross?

Tom Devlin: I have handled three Puppet Master based films so far with Full Moon Features, including Puppet Master X, Puppet Master Axis Termination, and now Blade: The Iron Cross. In each one, Blade looks very different.

In Puppet Master X we used an existing mold of a David Allen style head, and then in Axis Termination, I took it upon myself to give Blade my own spin as the Tom Devlin version. For Blade: The Iron Cross, I changed him again to represent a character worthy of his own film - slightly larger to make him easier to operate as well as relate to as a character. These changes were all part of a long conversation I had with director John Lechago, who told me to go for it. I’m very proud of what we created.

Literary Joe: Can you walk me through the process of creating a creature from scratch?

Tom Devlin: Now that is a loaded question considering most creatures are completely different. When creating a creature, like the zombies in Blade: The Iron Cross, you start with a design, a sketch or model representing what you’re going to get approved by directors/producers. We don’t always have enough time for this, so they trust me to bring my A-game at all times. On those characters we sculpted in clay, we made Ultracal molds and ran them in silicone or gelatin, then, of course, we have to apply them to the actors, finishing with body paint.

If your creature is a puppet character like Blade, we had several different versions: we had Stunt puppets - made to take abuse, rod animated puppets with Armature’s, and animatronic servo base puppets that could be controlled with radio control. There is too much that goes into creating these puppets to list here, the entire process took about two months of my time to create the three main puppets we used for Blade. There was also a fourth Puppet that was used for certain shots that was much smaller in scale.

The most challenging aspect of creating monsters is getting them done and on set in time to film. We work with very little time and pull a lot of all-nighters to get everything done.

Literary Joe: What can you tell me about your Monster Museum and the Academy for Make-Up and Monsters in Nevada?

Tom Devlin: The Monster Museum has become a Mecca for horror fans and monster kids alike. We are there to preserve the art and history of practical special makeup Fx. It is truly a museum where education, preservation, and celebration are our key goals. Every item in that museum is a handcrafted, one-of-a-kind piece of art; a lot of my screen-used props live there as well.

The ‘Academy of Makeup And Monsters’ is a branch of the Monster Museum. We are a full-blown special makeup and practical effects school. We teach several courses in the art of makeup, puppets, animatronics, blood gags, and rigging. You can go here for more info on classes and schedules.

There are not a whole lot of challenges in running either the monster museum or the academy; we have so much passion for this art so it is very easy to share with the public. People absolutely love what they see when they come in, and it’s always changing. We joke and call it the Winchester Mystery House because we constantly re-route and re-design the museum, so almost every time you come back it will not be the same.

As for the school, I have been teaching special makeup fx on and off for the majority of my career in Los Angeles, Chicago, and here in Las Vegas, so it is a natural extension of my career to continue to teach.

Literary Joe: Is there anything else you would like to share with our readers regarding Blade: The Iron Cross or any of your other projects?

Tom Devlin: Blade: The Iron Cross was a dream job; not only was it part of the Full Moon Features franchise, which set me on my path to chase my dreams, but it was also directed by one of my best friends, John Lechago.

It also stars a relatively unknown Vince Cusimano, who is a great actor; he was my roommate for a long time and we dreamed of the day that we could high-five over a killer horror flick with an awesome fan base. Now, here we are. Vince is definitely proof that if you stick with it, anything can happen; I think everybody will be super pleased with his performance.

Getting to bring Blade to life in a solo film was a memorable moment; there will be people who bash it, but there will also be fans that totally embrace what we did with the very little time we were given. John is an expert at making micro-budget films and I think that this film will showcase that we all had a lot of passion for this movie. My crew was great; I couldn’t have asked for a better team. This truly was a childhood dream.

What do you guys think of Devlin's comments regarding his work on Puppet Master and Blade: The Iron Cross? Let us know your thoughts in the comments and be sure to check out the trailer for his latest work on Blade: The Iron Cross!





For decades the fans have been clamoring for it, and now Full Moon delivers with the first standalone feature debut of one of its most beloved (and most frightful) characters; the hook-handed maniac puppet, BLADE!

Charles Band’s Puppet Master series continues as an unspeakable evil from Blade’s past emerges in the form of a murderous Nazi scientist named Dr. Hauser. As Hauser’s heinous crimes are discovered, the psychic war journalist, Elisa Ivanov, awakens Blade, and together the bloody journey of revenge begins. It’s Herr Hauser’s reanimated undead army versus a possessed doll and a beautiful vengeance-seeking clairvoyant!

Who will win, and how will it affect the Full Moon Universe? Find out in Blade: The Iron Cross!

Blade: The Iron Cross is now available with a subscription to https://www.fullmoonfeatures.com/Full Moon Features.