PUPPET MASTER - BLADE: THE IRON CROSS Exclusive Interview With Creature Actor Alan Maxson

We had the chance to speak exclusively with creature actor Alan Maxson about his experience on the newest Puppet Master film, Blade: The Iron Cross! Check out what he had to say in his comments below!

Fans of B movies and horror flicks have kept the Puppet Master franchise alive for decades. The twelfth and newest entry recently released from Full Moon Features, and we've chatted exclusively with a number of the cast and crew members to help support the new movie.

One of the people we had the pleasure of speaking with is creature actor Alan Maxson, who is also known for his work as one of the heads of King Ghidorah in Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Maxson was brought onto Blade: The Iron Cross to help act out Blade during scenes that couldn't have the puppet moving on his own.

We learned a lot from our chat with Maxson, and we think you'll enjoy his comments.

Joe: How did you initially become involved with Blade: The Iron Cross?

Alan Maxson: I've worked with Full Moon many times and particularly with John Lechago & Tom Devlin. When we first met, we became fast friends and always tried to work together as often as we can.

One day I got a call from John, and he told me about Blade & The Deadly Ten. He told me that he wanted to use a suit performer for Blade when he needs to move in ways that we can't make the puppet move (running, jumping, falling, stabbing, slashing, etc.). John said that he and Tom immediately thought of me. That made me happy as hell because Puppet Master has been a favorite of mine since I was a kid, so without hesitation, I said yes!

The other role he needed was a grotesque, melting zombie who gets to kill and eat a Nazi. I couldn't say no to that either.

Joe: What inspired you to become a creature actor?

Alan Maxson: I have loved monsters my entire life. I don't think I own a movie without a non-human character in it. When I would buy action figures, I rarely bought human characters; I always wanted the aliens, monsters, and creatures from films. So naturally, I wanted to become them and bring them to life.

The makeup effects artists in movies are so extraordinarily talented, and everything they create looks damn amazing. I wanted to be part of that and play in their world.

Joe: Were you familiar with the Puppet Master franchise before taking on the role?

Alan Maxson: Absolutely. As I said before, I've been a big fan since I was a kid. I always tell people that some of my earliest memories are watching Puppet Master, Hellraiser & Aliens on TV before I even remember watching Sesame Street. Whether or not I watched them before Sesame Street, I have no idea, but that's how I remember my childhood. I still have the Blade statue that I bought from Spencer Gifts in high school.

Joe: What was the direction that you took when donning the Blade costume? Did you base your performance on any of your past work or make it your own?

Alan Maxson: I studied the puppet movement from the previous films and practiced in the mirror. I wanted to make sure my movement and posture matched the rest of the franchise. Tom Devlin also had me on set, helping him with the puppet during filming. This way, I can watch his movement and make sure that how I move flawlessly matches his doll. That was most important since my footage would be intercut with his footage.

For decades the fans have been clamoring for it, and now Full Moon delivers with the first standalone feature debut of one of its most beloved (and most frightful) characters; the hook-handed maniac puppet, BLADE!

Charles Band's Puppet Master series continues as an unspeakable evil from Blade's past emerges in the form of a murderous Nazi scientist named Dr. Hauser. As Hauser's heinous crimes are discovered, the psychic war journalist Elisa Ivanov awakens Blade, and together the bloody journey of revenge begins. It's Herr Hauser's reanimated undead army versus a possessed doll and a beautiful vengeance-seeking clairvoyant!

Who will win, and how will it affect the Full Moon Universe? Find out in Blade: The Iron Cross!

Blade: The Iron Cross is now available with a subscription to https://www.fullmoonfeatures.com/Full Moon Features.