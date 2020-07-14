RABID Directors Jen & Sylvia Soska To Helm Audio Horror Mobile Game Adaptation, UNSEEN

Jen and Sylvia Soska, aka the Soska Sisters, have been hired to write, direct and produce a feature based on the audio-only mobile adventure game BlindSide . The Radar Pictures adaptation is called Unseen .

Radar Pictures recently secured the film rights to the horror adventure game, which has become very popular with both blind and sighted users. The film adaptation will focus on a Boston couple who wake up blind in a terrifying world they cannot recognize. As they claw their way through this terrifying new reality, they fear their sanity slipping away. They sense the presence of a strange new species, one for which light is not a priority.

"Unseen is a horror film experience completely unlike any other before it. This film will truly bring the fear of the unknown to life by putting the focus of storytelling on what you hear," the Soska sisters said in a statement.

Unseen will be Executive Produced by Radar's Ted Field, whose credits include Jumanji, Amityville Horror, The Last Samurai and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

The filmmakers, who have been dubbed "The Twisted Sisters," are arguably best known for their 2012 shocker American Mary. Since then, they've helmed See No Evil 2, Vendetta, and contributed to ABCs of Death 2.