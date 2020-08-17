SCREAM 5 Adds VIDA Actress Melissa Barrera; Check Out A Killer Fan-Made Poster

Scream 5 has added Vida actress Melissa Barrera to its cast in a mysterious role. Her character is being kept under wraps, but she is expected to be one of the leads. We also have a great fan-made poster.

Barrera joins returning franchise vets Courtney Cox as Gale Weathers and David Arquette as Dewey Riley. Neve Campbell is said to be in talks to reprise the lead role of Sidney Prescott, but she has not been confirmed to return.

Paramount Pictures will team with Spyglass Media to co-produce and distribute the fifth installment in the iconic horror series, which has Ready or Not duo Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett on board to direct. James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick are co-writing the screenplay. Producers for the film are James Vanderbilt, Paul Neinstein and William Sherak, with Kevin Williamson executive producing.

Plot details are still under wraps, but it's probably safe to assume the story will revolve around the main characters being stalked by a knife-wielding maniac in a Ghostface mask.

Principal photography is expected to begin late summer in Wilmington NC, and Paramount hopes to release the movie at some point next year.

We also have an awesome fan-made poster from Creepy Duck Design which you can check out below. Honestly, we don't see any of the official one-sheets topping this!