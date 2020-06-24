New SCREAM Movie Starring David Arquette Will be Released By Paramount Pictures In 2021

A positive update for Scream fans here, as Paramount Pictures has teamed with Spyglass to market and distribute the fifth installment in the iconic horror franchise, which is set for release next year...

Paramount Pictures has teamed up with Spyglass Media to co-produce and distribute the fifth installment in the Scream franchise, Variety reports.

Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett will helm the movie, with fellow members of filmmaking group Radio Silence, James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick, on board as producers. Kevin Williamson Chad Villella will executive produce.

Plot details are still under wraps, but we do know that David Arquette will reprise the role of Officer Dewey Riley from the previous films. Rumors are still circulating that Neve Campbell is also set to return as put-upon lead Sidney Prescott, but that's yet to be confirmed. Whoever winds up joining Dewey, it's probably safe to assume they'll all be stalked by a knife-wielding maniac in a Ghostface mask.

Principal photography is expected to begin late summer in Wilmington NC, and Paramount hopes to release the movie at some point next year.

The Scream movies vary in quality (and the less said about the TV series the better), but with the Ready or Not crew on board fans will be hoping that the iconic horror franchise is able get back on track and deliver another tongue-in-cheek thrill ride.

Are you guys looking forward to Scream 5? Let us know in the comments.