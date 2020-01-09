SCREAM 5 Adds Another Key Piece In THE BOYS & THE HUNGER GAMES Star Jack Quaid

Following Friday's release date news, Spyglass and Paramount's upcoming Scream reboot/sequel has added another key piece to its ensemble in the form of The Boys and The Hunger Games star Jack Quaid!

After setting a 2022 release date over the weekend, Paramount Pictures has resumed casting for their upcoming Scream reboot/sequel, and has now added another key piece to its ensemble in Jack Quaid (The Boys; The Hunger Games).

No word yet on whether franchise leading lady Neve Campbell will reprise her role as Sidney Prescott, but considering her two fellow legacy cast members Courteney Cox and David Arquette have both already been confirmed to return as Gale and Dewey Riley, respectively, it seems increasingly likely that we should be getting an announcement on that front relatively soon - at least before filming begins.

In addition to Quaid, new cast members include Melissa Barrera (Vida; Dos Veces Tú) and Jenna Ortega (Jane the Virgin; Iron Man 3).

Ready or Not directors Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are set to helm the new film, with a screenplay from James Vanderbilt (Zodiac; The Amazing Spider-Man) and Guy Busick (Ready or Not; Castle Rock).

Production is slated to begin later this year in Wilmington, NC.

The first four extremely successful films were all directed by horror legend Wes Craven with Kevin Williamson writing three of them, including the game-changing first installment, and starred Neve Campbell in the lead role as Sidney Prescott with Courteney Cox and David Arquette also appearing in every movie.

Scream 5 hits theaters January 14, 2022