SCREAM 5 Adds JANE THE VIRGIN And YOU Actress Jenna Ortega To Its Cast

The upcoming Scream revival has added another new cast member, as 17-year-old You and Jane The Virgin actress Jenna Ortega has signed on for an undisclosed role in the fifth installment in the iconic horror franchise.

We recently found out that Vida and In The Heights star Melissa Barrera has also been cast, and they'll both join returning franchise vets Courtney Cox as Gale Weathers and David Arquette as Dewey Riley. Neve Campbell is said to be in talks to reprise the lead role of Sidney Prescott, but her involvement has yet to be confirmed.

Paramount Pictures will team with Spyglass Media to co-produce and distribute the still untitled Scream movie, which has Ready or Not duo Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett on board to direct. James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick are co-writing the screenplay. Producers for the film are Vanderbilt, Paul Neinstein and William Sherak, with Kevin Williamson executive producing.

Plot details are still under wraps, but it's probably safe to assume the story will revolve around the main characters being stalked by a knife-wielding maniac in a Ghostface mask. With these new cast additions, there's speculation that the killer will be focusing his attention on a new group of teens while the returning heroes attempt to keep them safe.

Principal photography is expected to begin late summer in Wilmington NC, and Paramount hopes to release the movie at some point next year.