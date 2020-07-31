SCREAM 5: Courteney Cox Confirmed To Return As Gale Weathers In The Upcoming Reboot/Sequel

It looks like the band is almost back together as after David Arquette signed on, his former on- and off-screen wife Courteney Cox has also been confirmed to return for Paramount's upcoming Scream 5 !

It's sure starting to look like Spyglass Media Group and Paramount's upcoming Scream "reboot" may actually be the sequel we've all been waiting for as Deadline has learned that legacy cast member Courteney Cox (Friends; Cougar Town) has signed on to reprise her role as news reporter Gale Weather in the yet-to-be-titled fifth entry.

She joins fellow original cast member David Arquette (Sheriff Dewey Riley), who joined the cast back earlier this summer. No word yet on franchise leading lady Neve Campbell, but last we heard, she was also in preliminary talks back in May, so it's probably a safe bet that'll she come onboard sooner than later.

Ready or Not directors Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are set to helm the new film, with a screenplay from James Vanderbilt (Zodiac; The Amazing Spider-Man) and Guy Busick (Ready or Not; Castle Rock).

In a statement, the Radio Silence filmmaking group said, “We can’t imagine Scream without the iconic Gale Weathers and are so incredibly thrilled and humbled to have the opportunity to work with Courteney. We’re absolute mega fans of her work and we’re so excited to join her in the next chapter of the Scream saga!”

Production is slated to begin later this year in Wilmington, NC, albeit when proper safety protocols are established, with a 2021 release date in mind.

The first four extremely successful films were all directed by horror legend Wes Craven with Kevin Williamson writing three of them, including the game-changing first installment, and starred Neve Campbell in the lead role as Sidney Prescott with Courteney Cox and David Arquette also appearing in every movie.