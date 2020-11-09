SCREAM 5 Rounds Out Its Cast With Dylan Minnette, Mason Gooding & 3 More; Marley Shelton Also Set To Return

Following the big Neve Campbell news, it was reported that Scream 5 has added six more cast members, including Dylan Minnette, Mason Gooding, and another returning face in Marley Shelton.

Shortly after yesterday's big Neve Campbell news, Deadline reported that Dylan Minnette (Prisoners; 13 Reasons Why), Mason Gooding (Booksmart; Love, Victor), Mikey Madison (Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood; Better Things), Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers; For The People), and Kyle Gallner (Smallville; American Sniper) have joined the cast of Spyglass Media Group and Paramount Pictures' upcoming Scream relaunch/sequel.

Additionally, another familiar face has booked a return trip to Woodsboro as actress Marley Shelton has closed a deal to reprise her role as Deputy Judy Hicks from Scream 4, which provides even more evidence that the fifthquel will indeed by a direct follow-up rather than a complete revamp.

Neve Campbell will headline the ensemble cast, reprising her iconic role as Sidney Prescott, with Courteney Cox and David Arquette, also set to return as Gale and Dewey Riley, respectively. Newcomers to the franchise include Melissa Barrera (Vida; Dos Veces Tú), Jenna Ortega (Jane the Virgin; Iron Man 3), and Jack Quaid (The Boys; The Hunger Games).

Ready or Not directors Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are set to helm the new film, with a screenplay from James Vanderbilt (Zodiac; The Amazing Spider-Man) and Guy Busick (Ready or Not; Castle Rock). While franchise creator Kevin Williamson was not involved with the screenplay, he will serve as an executive producer.

Production is slated to begin later this year in Wilmington, NC.

Scream 5 hits theaters January 14, 2022