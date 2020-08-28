SCREAM Is Back As Paramount Sets January 2022 Release Date For The Upcoming Fifth Chapter

With casting fully underway and production set to begin this fall in North Carolina, Paramount Pictures has gone ahead and officially set an early 2022 release date for the long-awaited Scream 5 !

Paramount Pictures has officially announced that Spyglass Media Group's upcoming Scream 5 will open in theaters on January 14, 2022, during the extended Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.

No word yet on whether franchise leading lady Neve Campbell will reprise her role as the iconic Sidney Prescott, but considering that her two fellow legacy cast members Courteney Cox and David Arquette have both already been confirmed to reprise their roles as Gale and Dewey Riley, respectively, it seems like we should be getting an announcement on that front relatively soon

Casting is still underway, but new additions to the series include Melissa Barrera (Vida; Dos Veces Tú) and Jenna Ortega (Jane the Virgin; Iron Man 3).

Ready or Not directors Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are set to helm the new film, with a screenplay from James Vanderbilt (Zodiac; The Amazing Spider-Man) and Guy Busick (Ready or Not; Castle Rock).

Production is slated to begin later this year in Wilmington, NC, albeit when proper safety protocols are established.

The first four extremely successful films were all directed by horror legend Wes Craven with Kevin Williamson writing three of them, including the game-changing first installment, and starred Neve Campbell in the lead role as Sidney Prescott with Courteney Cox and David Arquette also appearing in every movie.