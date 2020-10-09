SCREAM Legend Neve Campbell Officially Set To Return For The Upcoming Fifth Chapter

After months of speculation, the original Scream queen is back as it's officially been confirmed that Neve Campbell will indeed reprise her role as the iconic Sidney Prescott in the upcoming fifthquel!

She's back!

Bloody Disgusting is reporting that Neve Campbell has officially been confirmed to reprise her iconic role as the original "Scream" queen Sidney Prescott in Spyglass Media Group and Paramount Pictures' upcoming Scream relaunch/sequel.

Following the announcement, Campbell shared the following statement to express her excitement, “After spending time speaking with Radio Silence, they have shown such love, respect and admiration for Wes Craven and all that he’s created in the Scream franchise. I am beyond excited to step back into the role of Sidney Prescott and return to Woodsboro.”

She'll headline a cast consisting of her fellow legacy castmates Courteney Cox and David Arquette, who have both already been confirmed to return as Gale and Dewey Riley, respectively, and franchise newcomers Melissa Barrera (Vida; Dos Veces Tú), Jenna Ortega (Jane the Virgin; Iron Man 3), and Jack Quaid (The Boys; The Hunger Games).

Ready or Not directors Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are set to helm the new film, with a screenplay from James Vanderbilt (Zodiac; The Amazing Spider-Man) and Guy Busick (Ready or Not; Castle Rock). While franchise creator Kevin Williamson was not involved with the screenplay, he will serve as an executive producer.

The directors, also known as the filmmaking group Radio Silence, were equally as excited about the news. “We’re pinching ourselves! It’s hard to express how much the character Sidney Prescott shaped our love of movies and to have the chance to work with Neve is truly a dream come true. It just wouldn’t be a Scream movie without Neve and we’re so excited and honored to join her in Woodsboro.”

Production is slated to begin later this year in Wilmington, NC.

Scream 5 hits theaters January 14, 2022