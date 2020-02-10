SPELL: Check Out The First Trailer And Poster For What Looks Set To Be October's Scariest New Movie

Spell premieres at home and in select theaters on October 30, and we have the first trailer and poster for the movie which has all the makings of the most frightening film heading our way before Halloween!

The first trailer has been released for Spell, a new horror movie from writer Kurt Wimmer (Total Recall) and director Mark Tonderai (Locke & Key). The cast includes Omari Hardwick (Power), Loretta Devine (Black-ish), and John Beasley (The Sum of All Fears), and arrives on Premium Video-On-Demand and Digital in time for Halloween on October 30th from Paramount Home Entertainment.

While flying to his father’s funeral in rural Appalachia, an intense storm causes Marquis (Hardwick) to lose control of the plane carrying him and his family. He awakens wounded, alone and trapped in Ms. Eloise’s (Devine) attic, who claims she can nurse him back to health with the Boogity, a Hoodoo figure she has made from his blood and skin.

Unable to call for help, Marquis desperately tries to outwit and break free from her dark magic and save his family from a sinister ritual before the rise of the blood moon.

As you can see in the trailer, it promises to be a terrifying, twisted journey, and is perfectly timed for this year's Halloween (which is bound to be a little more muted than usual thanks to COVID-19). We'll have much more for you on Spell soon but, for now, you can check out the trailer and poster below:







