SPIRAL: Chris Rock And Samuel L Jackson Hunt A Killer In The First Trailer For The SAW Reboot

When it was first announced that Chris Rock had pitched and signed on to produce and star in areboot, some figured it must be a spoof or, at the very least, something completely different from the previous entries in the horror franchise.Well, the first trailer foris now online, and it appears to be playing things pretty straight. In fact, some extra star-power aside, it seems to fit right in alongside the other gore-fests.Check it out below along with a poster and let us know what you think.Lionsgate's Joe Drak said in a recent interview with Variety also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Marisol Nichols, and Max Minghella, and was directed by Darren Lynn Bousman. The movie id set to hit theatres on May 15.