SPIRAL: Chris Rock And Samuel L Jackson Hunt A Killer In The First Trailer For The SAW Reboot
"You wanna play games mother[frick]er?"
The first trailer and a poster for the upcoming Saw revival, titled Spiral: From the Book of Saw, have been released, and find Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson embroiled in a series of gruesome murders...
When it was first announced that Chris Rock had pitched and signed on to produce and star in a Saw reboot, some figured it must be a spoof or, at the very least, something completely different from the previous entries in the horror franchise.
Well, the first trailer for Spiral: From the Book of Saw is now online, and it appears to be playing things pretty straight. In fact, some extra star-power aside, it seems to fit right in alongside the other gore-fests.
Check it out below along with a poster and let us know what you think.
"Chris conceived this idea and it will be completely reverential to the legacy of the material while reinvigorating the brand with his wit, creative vision, and passion for this classic horror franchise," Lionsgate's Joe Drak said in a recent interview with Variety.
Spiral also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Marisol Nichols, and Max Minghella, and was directed by Darren Lynn Bousman. The movie id set to hit theatres on May 15.
