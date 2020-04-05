STAR WARS Actor Mark Hamill Goes To The Dark Side In WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS First Look

We found out that Star Wars legend Mark Hamill would be making a guest appearance in What We Do in the Shadows earlier this year, and now we have a first look at his villainous vampire character...

Luke Skywalker may have managed to avoid going to the dark side, but the man who played the iconic Jedi Knight will fully embrace it when he guest-stars as a vampire in FX's What We Do in the Shadows.

It was revealed that Mark Hamill had booked a role in the second season of Jemaine Clement's horror comedy series earlier this year, and thanks to EW we have our first look at his character: a vengeful enemy from Laszlo's (Matt Berry) past who appears without warning to settle a personal debt.

Hamill, who was a huge fan of the original movie, said he found it difficult to keep from laughing while acting opposite Berry.

"One of the real challenges of working with Matt was trying to keep a straight face when he would improvise," he explained. "Each line he said was more obscene and profane than the next. Mark Hamill the actor found that hilarious but my character does not. I had to work really hard to try and stay in character the best I could."

Check out the still below and let us know how you think Hamill fangs-up as a vampire.

Set in Staten Island, What We Do in the Shadows follows the lives of three traditional vampires; Nandor, Laszlo, and Nadja; Colin Robinson, an energy vampire; and Guillermo, Nandor's familiar. The series revolves around the vampires adapting to the modern world with the help of Guillermo and, occasionally, Colin Robinson.

Hamill's episode of What We Do in the Shadows, titled "On the Run," is set to air on May 13