SYNCHRONIC Trailer And Poster Sees Anthony Mackie Caught In A Horror-Filled Take On Time-Travel

The first trailer for Synchronic , a horror movie take on time-travel which stars Anthony Mackie ( The Falcon and The Winter Soldier ) and Jamie Dornan ( The Fall ). Check that and the poster after the jump...

Anthony Mackie is really starting to make an impact in genre films and TV shows, but Synchronic definitely looks like it could be one of the actor's most unique projects to date.

Featuring The Falcon and The Winter Soldier star as a New Orleans paramedic Steve who, along with his partner, encounters a series of bizarre deaths linked to a new drug called "Synchronic," the movie follows Steve after he tries the drug. At that point, he finds his perception of time slowly starting to unravel, leading to Steve being pulled into a terrifying new reality.

Directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (The Endless), the movie received overwhelmingly positive reviews after premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival last year.

The current plan is for it to premiere in drive-ins and theaters on October 23rd, though the filmmakers recently issued a joint statement with producer David Lawson in which they said, "[We] want to be very clear: at the time of writing this, we personally wouldn’t go to an indoor movie theater, so we can’t encourage you to. To us, this isn’t only about feeling safe in a theater, this is also about the scientific community indicating that enclosed spaces like movie theaters are still a hazard for spreading COVID-19 to others."

Ultimately, it's down to moviegoers to decide whether they want to track Synchronic down in theaters, but with so many drive-ins now open across the U.S., there should be plenty of options.

Check out the trailer and poster below:





