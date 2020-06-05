TEXAS CHAINSAW MASSACRE Reboot Will Reportedly Feature An Older Take On Leatherface

It sounds like the upcoming Fede Alvarez-produced Texas Chainsaw Massacre reboot may take a page out of the recent Halloween revival's book by introducing a much older take on iconic psycho, Leatherface...

We found out back in January that Legendary was developing yet another Texas Chainsaw Massacre movie with The Dig filmmakers Ryan and Andy Tohill on board to direct, and Fede Alvarez producing. The project was described as a reboot, but could it actually be a direct sequel to Tobe Hooper's 1974 classic?

That's pure speculation on our part, but it would line up with what The Illuminerdi is reporting.

According to the site, this latest TCM movie will feature a much older take on power-tool swinging maniac, Leatherface. Listed in the character breakdown as "Kenny," he is described as being about 60-years-old with a large build, and is said to "primarily express himself with guttural noises that range from a howling belly laugh to a pig-like squeal." Sounds about right!

The plot will reportedly follow a 25-year old San Francisco moneymaker named Melody, who drags her wheelchair-bound sister Dreama to the Lone Star State on a business trip only to run into our human skin-mask wearing friend.

The new Texas Chainsaw Massacre movie was actually scheduled to commence production this week, but that's obviously not happening now. It's entirely possible that Chris Thomas Devlin's script will have undergone some changes by the time cameras do roll, but this definitely sounds like it'll be paying homage to the original while also taking influence from the recent Halloween revival.

What do you guys think? Looking forward to more Leatherface? Let us known in the usual place.