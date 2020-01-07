THE CONJURING 3 Likely To Be Moved From September Release As Major Studios Consider Further Delays

It seems studios are having second thoughts about releasing movies in August, as not only is The Conjuring 3 likely to shift from its September slot, but other studios could start moving into that month...

There's been a noteworthy surge of COVID-19 cases across the United States, and that's going to put planned re-openings of theaters at risk. As a result, California Governor Gavin Newsom is laying down tougher restrictions, while things in New York City remain on a relatively dangerous level.

Should those two states remain under lockdown, there's not a chance theaters will open their doors again next month, and August is already starting to look like it could be off the table as well.

According to Deadline, studios will be assessing the situation again on July 4th, to decide if the likes of Tenet and Mulan will be delayed by another two weeks or whether it's going to be worth pushing them back even further. In fact, the trade notes that, "it would not come as a shocker if the current August release schedule slides into September."

Adding further fuel to that fire is the fact that New Line is reportedly planning to delay The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It from its current September 11th release date to well into 2021.

Right now, all major studios are looking to Disney and Warner Bros. when it comes to what they should do with their release dates, and it's beginning to look like Sony Pictures had the right idea when they bit the bullet and pushed Morbius and Venom: Let There Be Carnage into next year.

As one marketing exec tells the trade, "These release dates are as firm as Jell-O."